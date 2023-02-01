Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston.

Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of Eligibility remaining.

Houston spent four seasons at Brown, totaling 39 receptions for 259 yards and a touchdown. An injury sidelined him for much of his freshman year, while his second year was canceled when the Ivy League chose not to play the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. This season, he finished with 18 catches for 120 yards and a score.

Per his profile on the Brown football roster, Houston, a native of Greenwich, Conn., attended high school at Rye Country Day where he garnered first team All-State honors and was an All-League selection in football and basketball. Also a standout on the track, Houston was a 2019 FAA and NYSAIS Boys track & field champion.

His grandfather, Wade Houston, was a long-time Assistant for Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum at Louisville from 1976-1989.

His father was a first-round pick by the Detroit Pistons, where he spent three seasons before signing a free agent deal with the New York Knicks. He played nine seasons with the Knicks. He was also a gold medal winner with USA basketball in the 2000 Summer Olympics.

