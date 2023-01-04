Louisville falls to Syracuse in a competitive college basketball game

Maybe it had to end this way, a madcap scramble of dueling turnovers in the closing seconds.

Maybe despite all it had done right Tuesday night, this Louisville men’s basketball team was doomed to be done in by the Mistakes it can’t stop repeating.

The Cardinals made some critical changes at the KFC Yum Center. Just not enough to beat Syracuse.

When point guard El Ellis lost the ball just before the final Horn — maybe it was stolen; maybe he was fouled, we’ll get there — it was just another loss in this historically horrible start, this one 70-69.

But it felt a little different.

And it had to hurt a little more.

“It’s just frustrating, man,” Ellis said after a 20-point, nine-assist effort that ended with the ball in his hands and a chance to win.

With his team ahead by one and the clock winding down, Syracuse guard Judah Mintz slipped and fell to the floor — “The game’s over; just stop and hold the ball,” Orange Coach Jim Boeheim said — and Ellis scooped up the ball that bounced free near midcourt.

Ellis dashed towards the rim, although he said he was looking for teammate Mike James on the right wing before Syracuse center Jesse Edwards appeared to knock the ball loose. Although it wasn’t clear from a replay if Edwards made contact with Ellis, the Louisville point guard said Edwards “grabbed my arm and I fell.”

As he did, the ball popped free, and Orange forward Benny Williams fell on it before the final horn sounded, securing a Syracuse win and sending Louisville (2-13, 0-4 ACC) to its fourth one-point loss, a school record for a single season.

“My heart goes out to my team because they deserved to win,” Cardinals Coach Kenny Payne said. “They’re fighting; they’re trying. But at the end of the day, nobody’s gonna give it to you. You’re gonna have to take it.”

Tuesday was defined by giving and taking as much as by important changes the Cardinals made.

Louisville committed 21 turnovers that led to 25 Syracuse points. The Orange gave the ball away 15 times, leading to 17 Cardinals points.

Both coaches lamented those miscues

For Louisville, they’re all too familiar. The Cards are committing turnovers on 24.2% of their possessions, which ranks 355th among 363 Division I programs. That rate was 29.2% against Syracuse.

But while that Bugaboo looked familiar, much about the Cardinals looked different, literally right from the start.

Payne opted to start freshman Kamari Lands for the first time this season, replacing forward Jae’Lyn Withers in the starting five.

“I view this as we have multiple guys that can start, and Jae’Lyn needed something different,” Payne said. “Jae’Lyn is a major piece to this puzzle. I need him to play well. Not sometimes; all the time.”

He did in stretches Tuesday, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds. His 3-pointer with 23 seconds to play would have put the Cardinals in front by two. It missed, and Syracuse’s Joe Girard III made a pair of free throws to put his team in front to stay, 70-67.

That Louisville had its chances late was significant.

At a news conference Monday, Cards Assistant Coach Nolan Smith stressed the importance of big swings early, saying the message to his team was “If you’re getting ready for a fight, you have to throw the first punch.”

Syracuse (10-5, 3-1) had been favored by nine, and when it jumped out to an 8-2 lead, it looked like another night when the Cards might hit the canvas early.

Instead, they showed the spark Smith had hoped for, the fight Payne has urged all season.

Louisville responded with a 17-2 run that looked like its best basketball of the season. The Cards found openings in the soft middle of the Orange zone and fanned the ball outside to weapons who could shoot or slash. James did both, to the tune of a season-high 19 points and 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

“I just knew I would have opportunities to shoot the ball, open 3s in their zone,” James said. “So I just came into the game mentally ready when the ball hits my hand, being ready to shoot and be aggressive.”

The goal is to carry that over, James said, to play with that approach “every single game” for the rest of the way.

Louisville would like to bottle some of what it did against Syracuse.

But some of it still needs to go.

For all the Cards’ growth, there still were those turnovers, those lapses that have haunted Louisville all season.

Syracuse is “a good team,” Payne said, but “the win for them was more about us.”

“There were unforced turnovers,” Payne said. “There was a lack of hitting somebody first to get a rebound at a critical juncture. … How is it a one-point game and we had 21 turnovers and they had 25 points off those 21 turnovers? That goes to show that we gave it away. We gave it away.”

