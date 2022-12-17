Louisville Doubleheader Live Blog: Football vs. Cincinnati, MBB vs. Florida A&M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It’s a busy day for University of Louisville athletics. The football program is traveling up to Boston for a Showdown against longtime Rival Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl, whereas the men’s basketball program will attempt to create their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era when they host Florida A&M.

Football kicks off from Fenway Park at 11:00 am EST, then men’s basketball tips off immediately afterward from the KFC Yum! Center at 2:00 pm EST. For this reason, we have decided to combine both game day live blog feeds into one article.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button