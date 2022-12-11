Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville junior cornerback Kei’Trel Clark has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday on social media. They will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

“It seems like yesterday I was walking through the doors of college,” he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and Instagram. “College days do pass swiftly don’t they? I have experienced Highs and Lows throughout this journey, but what is a success story without Trials and tribulations?

