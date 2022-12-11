Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville junior cornerback Kei’Trel Clark has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Saturday on social media. They will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

“It seems like yesterday I was walking through the doors of college,” he said in a graphic posted to Twitter and Instagram. “College days do pass swiftly don’t they? I have experienced Highs and Lows throughout this journey, but what is a success story without Trials and tribulations?

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the mentality, athleticism, and resilience to play this game I love. Thank you, Coach Brown and the University of Louisville, for allowing me to showcase my talents and give my all. Thank you to the best fans in college football, CardNation!”

Clark is the third Cardinal to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and opt out of the Fenway Bowl, following running back Tiyon Evans and quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Starting all 12 games, the 5-foot-10, 177-pound corner was one of Louisville’s best defensive backs in 2022. He finished the season with the fifth-most tackles at 51 (35 solo), as well as 4.0 tackles for loss , a sack, four pass break ups and an interception. He was tabbed as a Third-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.

Joining the program in 2020 after spending his freshman year at Liberty, the Richmond, Va, native finishes his Cardinals career with 127 tackles (92 solo), 9.5 for loss, one sack, 28 pass deflections and five interceptions. He was an All-ACC performer in all three of his years at Louisville, earning Second-Team honors in both 2020 and 2021.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 am EST.

(Photo of Kei’Trel Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

