Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball vs. WKU: How to watch, stream

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball hosts Western Kentucky with the Cardinals seeking their first win of the season and hoping to avoid a second straight loss to the Hilltoppers.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs. Western Kentucky game?

When: 9 pm Wednesday

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

What TV channel is the Louisville-Western Kentucky game on?

Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and David Padgett (analyst) will call the game on ESPN2 (AT&T U-Verse 606; Spectrum 509; DirectTV 209; Dish 143)

How to stream Louisville basketball vs. Western Kentucky

Qualified subscribers can stream the game via the ESPN app or online at ESPN.com/watch.

