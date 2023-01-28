Louisville basketball vs Notre Dame: Watch, betting odds, updates

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball takes on Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC). The Cardinals (2-18, 0-9) are looking to break their second nine-game losing streak this season.

This will be the 24th and final time the Cardinals have faced a Mike Brey-led Fighting Irish. Brey announced Jan. 19 he is stepping down as the head coach of ND, ending a 23-year career. U of L is 14-9 against Brey since 2006, the first time it faced Brey. That game, in Freedom Hall, ended with an 89-86 Louisville win in overtime.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs Notre Dame game?

When: Noon Saturday

