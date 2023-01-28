Louisville basketball vs Notre Dame: Watch, betting odds, updates

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball takes on Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9 ACC). The Cardinals (2-18, 0-9) are looking to break their second nine-game losing streak this season.

This will be the 24th and final time the Cardinals have faced a Mike Brey-led Fighting Irish. Brey announced Jan. 19 he is stepping down as the head coach of ND, ending a 23-year career. U of L is 14-9 against Brey since 2006, the first time it faced Brey. That game, in Freedom Hall, ended with an 89-86 Louisville win in overtime.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs Notre Dame game?

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Joyce Center, South Bend, Ind.

What TV channel is the Louisville-Notre Dame basketball game on?

Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst) and Angel Gray (sideline) will call the game on ESPN2 (AT&T U-Verse 606; Spectrum 509; DirectTV 209; Dish 143).

How to stream Louisville vs Notre Dame basketball

Qualified subscribers can stream the game via the ESPN app or online at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs Notre Dame

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

Louisville vs Notre Dame basketball series history

Louisville leads 26-17. The Cards are 11-13 in the series away from home and 8-10 in South Bend. Notre Dame has won the past two meetings, sweeping a pair of games last season. The Irish won 82-70 on Jan. 22, 2022, in Louisville and 63-57 on Feb. 9, 2022, in South Bend. That snapped a six-game Cardinals winning streak in the series.

