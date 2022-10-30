Louisville basketball vs. Lenoir-Ryne: 3 takeaways from exhibition

This climb will take some time.

If you needed a refresher on the Louisville men’s basketball team’s struggles last season, an illustration of the task in front of Kenny Payne in his first year as head coach, Lenoir-Rhyne provided a reminder Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Coached by former Cardinal Everick Sullivan, the Bears — a Division II team coming off a 10-18 season and playing without the top two scorers from that Squad — stunned Louisville 57-47 in front of a sparse crowd, a game in which the Cards showed only flashes of promise and plenty of potential pitfalls.

Lenoir-Rhyne outscored Louisville 31-19 in a second half that saw the Cardinals make 5 of 21 shots and commit seven turnovers. The loss snapped a streak of 39 straight exhibition wins for the Cardinals.

