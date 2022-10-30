Louisville basketball vs. Lenoir-Ryne: 3 takeaways from exhibition

This climb will take some time.

If you needed a refresher on the Louisville men’s basketball team’s struggles last season, an illustration of the task in front of Kenny Payne in his first year as head coach, Lenoir-Rhyne provided a reminder Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Coached by former Cardinal Everick Sullivan, the Bears — a Division II team coming off a 10-18 season and playing without the top two scorers from that Squad — stunned Louisville 57-47 in front of a sparse crowd, a game in which the Cards showed only flashes of promise and plenty of potential pitfalls.

Lenoir-Rhyne outscored Louisville 31-19 in a second half that saw the Cardinals make 5 of 21 shots and commit seven turnovers. The loss snapped a streak of 39 straight exhibition wins for the Cardinals.

Jae’Lyn Withers had 20 points for Louisville, but no other Cardinal scored in double figures. LJ McCoy led the Bears with 16 points.

Lenoir-Rhyne was without its top two returning scorers, forward TJ Nesmith and guard Jalen Johnson, who averaged a combined 26.7 points last season.

Three takeaways from the loss:

The offense needs work — and playmaking help

The Cards got off to a sharp start offensively, largely because El Ellis relished his playmaker role in the game’s opening minutes. He Assisted on Louisville’s first three baskets, two of them 3-pointers, to help stake U of L to an 8-2 lead.

But Ellis picked up his second foul with 15:55 to play in the first half, and the offense stagnated without him. Turnovers were a Bugaboo while he sat, and they continued to be an issue once he returned.

Louisville finished with 16 turnovers, four by Ellis. Lenoir-Rhyne had a 15-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

The miscues and missed shots mounted in the second half for Louisville, which had one scoreless drought of more than six minutes — Reminiscent of similar dry spells from last season’s 13-19 team.

It’s clear Louisville needs a playmaker when Ellis is off the floor. Freshmen Hercy Miller and Fabio Basili saw time at backup point guard, but each finished with no assist and one turnover. Freshman wing Kamari Lands — the Cardinal outside of Ellis with the most playmaking potential — had two turnovers without an assist in 15 minutes Sunday.

Playing big is a mixed bag

Payne opted for a supersized starting five Sunday, going with three predictable options — Ellis, center Sydney Curry and wing Mike James — and a frontcourt wrinkle with both Jae’Lyn Withers and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield getting starting nods.

Although both Withers and Huntley-Hatfield are more prototypically power forwards in the modern game — bigs who can stretch the floor as jump-shooting threats — they looked mostly comfortable on the court together.

It helped that Withers, coming off an up-and-down sophomore season, played with extreme Offensive confidence. But Huntley-Hatfield was quite, finishing with five points on 2-for-6 shooting,

But going big kept the Cards from having another Perimeter Creator on the court with Ellis. That was only part of the reason for the stale offense. It didn’t help that Louisville made 14 of 48 shots.

The defense has some lingering issues

After a solid defensive start last season, Louisville steadily slipped on that side of the floor, in large part due to its inability to stop the ball on the perimeter.

Some of the personnel have changed, but that issue reappeared at times Sunday.

More than that, though, Louisville had widespread communication issues on defense. Lenoir-Rhyne’s second-half surge was highlighted by crisp ball movement that had the Cards scrambling.

On one possession, the ball whipped around the perimeter for a wide-open 3-pointer for guard Hamilton Campbell, the kind of look Payne wants a pass-happy offense to create for Louisville.

On another, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Salle Wilson slipped into open space right under the basket and took a pass from center Cooper Fowler at the top of the key for an uncontested layup that put the Bears in front 51-38 with 5:34 to play.

Lenior-Rhyne often had to hoist up shots to beat the shot-clock buzzer, but those long possessions tested the Cards’ defensive discipline, a blueprint Bellarmine figures to follow in the regular-season opener.

The Cardinals have another exhibition to play before that — and a long way to go, as evidenced Sunday, before they’re regular-season ready.

