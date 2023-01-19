Louisville basketball still flailing, loses to Pitt in eighth ACC loss

With his team languishing near the bottom of the ACC standings, Notre Dame basketball Coach Mike Brey figured he should try something to lighten the mood.

They opted for Krispy Kreme Donuts Sunday. Brought them to the weight room for a post-film-session treat. Shared them with the Irish. Had a laugh. Tried to get his team to loosen up.

Louisville Coach Kenny Payne can relate to the need, if not necessarily the method.

“I can’t bring donuts in the room, and I think you know why,” Payne said Tuesday. “A couple of guys, that’s all they want to do is eat. But I can identify with it.”

Payne knows the lengths you have to go to keep a team upbeat.

Josh Heird:AD sees growth in Louisville men’s basketball, throws support behind Kenny Payne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button