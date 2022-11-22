Louisville Basketball reaches historic Lows in Year 1 of Kenny Payne era

Boy, things have gotten REALLY bad for Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball.

In Year 1 of the Kenny Payne era, this was expected to be a rebuilding year of sorts for the program Payne once helped win the 1986 national championship with — also Louisville’s last natty — but no one saw this level of struggle coming.

Entering the week, Louisville was already 0-3 with losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State, although they came by just three combined points.

Things got really ugly Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational, as Louisville was boatraced by the Arkansas Razorbacks en route to an 80-54 defeat.

Somehow, Tuesday vs. Texas Tech was even worse, as the Cardinals took one of their worst losses ever in a 70-38 debacle that Frankly wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.

Looking at Louisville’s schedule, there’s a very real chance their first win of the season won’t come until it’s almost Christmas when they host Florida A&M on December 17th, then host Lipscomb on December 20th. If the Cards can’t win either of those games, then you have to wonder when, or even if, they’ll win a game this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button