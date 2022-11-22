Louisville Basketball reaches historic Lows in Year 1 of Kenny Payne era

Boy, things have gotten REALLY bad for Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball.

In Year 1 of the Kenny Payne era, this was expected to be a rebuilding year of sorts for the program Payne once helped win the 1986 national championship with — also Louisville’s last natty — but no one saw this level of struggle coming.

Entering the week, Louisville was already 0-3 with losses to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State, although they came by just three combined points.

Things got really ugly Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational, as Louisville was boatraced by the Arkansas Razorbacks en route to an 80-54 defeat.

Somehow, Tuesday vs. Texas Tech was even worse, as the Cardinals took one of their worst losses ever in a 70-38 debacle that Frankly wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.

Wrong @ESPNStatsInfo: Louisville is the first ACC team to start 0-5 since Virginia in 1960-61. The Cardinals’ 38 points today were the fewest they’ve scored in a game since 1981. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 22, 2022

Louisville’s 38-point performance in today’s 32-point loss to Texas Tech was its lowest scoring output in 50 years. Worst beating I’ve seen since Sting attacked Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) from behind and gave him a Scorpion Death Drop on an Episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 1997. https://t.co/2ba0bKPpmU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 22, 2022

Looking at Louisville’s schedule, there’s a very real chance their first win of the season won’t come until it’s almost Christmas when they host Florida A&M on December 17th, then host Lipscomb on December 20th. If the Cards can’t win either of those games, then you have to wonder when, or even if, they’ll win a game this season.