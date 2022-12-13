Louisville basketball needs more from Veterans Ellis, Curry, Withers

For a minute, Sydney Curry looked familiar.

There was a window in Saturday’s 75-53 loss at Florida State when the Louisville basketball center seemed like his old self, like the low-post force he’d been down the stretch of last season.

They powered in a pair of layups. He drew contact and got to the free-throw line.

Curry looked like a force for a minute.

Literally, a minute.

All his Offensive production came between the 14:35 and 13:37 marks of the second half. In the other eight minutes he played against the Seminoles, Curry totaled two rebounds and no points on no field-goal attempts.

“When I look at Syd and I see that play,” Louisville Coach Kenny Payne said, “I need 25 minutes of those plays that he made in that one-minute span.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button