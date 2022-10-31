Louisville basketball lands its first commitment of the 2024 class

Louisville basketball Secured its point guard of the future in class of 2024 rising star TJ Robinson.

Kenny Payne and the Louisville basketball staff may have just landed their point guard of the future in 2024 four-star TJ Robinson.

A standout from Immaculate Conception school in Montclair, NJ chose the Cards on Monday over LSU, Georgetown, Kansas State, and Temple.

At 6’2″, Robinson is a blossoming star in the class. He was the third-leading scorer on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit this season, outpacing highly-rated recruits like Karter Knox and Liam McNeely.

He is expected to take a major jump in the next Rivals and 247Sports rankings.

Robinson is a future pro. A lefty, he has a quick first step, but reads and anticipates defenses well, getting into the lane at will.

He finishes around the basket consistently with either hand, showing the ability to complete plays through contact.

Robinson is an excellent shooter with a solid step-back move.

Robinson exhibits a lot of polish to his game, a likely byproduct of being the son of Tarik Robinson- Owner of Student-Athlete Academy in New Jersey.

His father is an NBA and WNBA skill development Coach with a number of training videos.

The Elder Robinson has his son primed for a breakout junior season with the New Jersey Scholars where the Younger Robinson will fill the shoes of DJ Wagner on the EYBL circuit in 2023.

The Louisville basketball staff is in on a number of highly-rated 2024 guys like Elliot Cadeau, Knox, and Carter Bryant. However, Landing Robinson before he blows up this winter is an excellent foundational piece for an important class.