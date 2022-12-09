Louisville basketball Kenny Payne reaction Jeff Brohm hire

Kenny Payne doesn’t know Jeff Brohm, but he knows Jeff Brohm.

The Louisville basketball Coach may not have a personal connection to Brohm, but he knows Brohm’s Legacy as a player at U of L; he knows the ties the new Cardinals football coach has to the university and the city.

He’s long followed Brohm’s career from afar and Payne spent a little time this week catching up on his new co-worker, including by watching that now-famous XFL sideline interview — the “Let’s play football!” one.

Payne Admired the passion.

“I think that in order to get young people to believe in what you believe, it has to be a passion for you,” he said. “I hope for me personally that the players look at me and see, ‘This dude loves Louisville. Look at the former players coming here. He’s fighting for them to be a part of this. He’s fighting for the community to be a part of this.’ And Jeff, I think the same.”

And while Payne doesn’t know a lot about Brohm, he thinks “we have a lot in common.”

U of L head Coach Kenny Payne calls a play against Maryland during their game at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. is Nov. 29, 2022.

Payne played basketball at Louisville from 1986-89. Brohm played quarterback for the Cards from 1989-93.

And now, Payne said, the two are “coming back to our homes and the place where we have our foundation built and helping Restore it.”

For Payne, that process is taking time.

His Cardinals are 0-8 entering Saturday’s game at Florida State, the worst start for a U of L men’s basketball team since the 1940-41 team lost its first 11 games.

