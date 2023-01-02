Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update

This week Louisville (2-12) hosts a pair of ACC games, with Syracuse (9-5) visiting the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening and Wake Forest (10-4) arriving for a Saturday contest.

The Cardinals are coming off an 86-63 loss at Rival Kentucky that saw them finish with three times as many turnovers (15) as assists (5). UofL was outrebounded by 12, and hit just 15.4% of its three-point attempts. The numbers from that loss further cement Louisville near the bottom of nearly all NCAA statistical categories.

There are 352 Division I programs that qualify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the highest level of college basketball. When measuring all 363 versus Louisville’s struggles with turnovers, and assists, there are just one program that currently holds a Worse assist-to-turnover ratio than the Cardinals. Mississippi Valley State (0.48) is the Lone team to have an average worse than Louisville’s 0.51. Yes, all 11 programs transitioning to Division I are performing at a higher rate than UofL. To make things even more challenging for UofL, the team’s 8.4 assists per game average outpaces just that same Mississippi Valley State squad.

Of course, with numbers like that it is clear to see why the Cardinals have managed just two victories in 14 attempts. Only seven programs have a worse winning percentage than Louisville’s 14.3%.

In the ACC, Louisville and Florida State enter the week as the league’s only teams with a losing record. The Cardinals joined Notre Dame and Georgia Tech as the only ACC teams without a win in conference play.

Current ACC standings:

Cardinal Authority will continue tracking the team’s statistics throughout the season.

Louisville Statistics (through Jan. 1, 2023)

CATEGORY PRODUCTION NATL RANK LAST UPDATE

Scoring Offense 61.5 Well. 341 Well. 345 Scoring Defense 74.4 Well. 300 Well. 268 Scoring Margin -12.9 Well. 342 Well. 342 Field Goal % 40.5 Well. 326 Well. 339 Field Goal % Defense 47.3 Well. 334 Well. 318 3pt FG % 31.0 Well. 296 Well. 293 3pt FG% Defense 33.9 Well. 209 Well. 202 3pt FG made / game 5.5 Well. 323 Well. 301 Free Throw % 73.8 Well. 79 Well. 48 Rebound Margin -3.1 Well. 308 Well. 274 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.51 Well. 351 Well. 350

