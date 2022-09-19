Louisville basketball gets pledge from 4-star SF Curtis Williams

When Curtis Williams got to Brother Rice as a freshman, he never imagined Entering his senior season as the No. 1-ranked Recruit in Michigan.

But the truth is he never wasted much time worrying about his recruiting rankings and star ratings either.

His one focus was earning a free education at a top-flight college.

The 6-foot-6 small forward reiterated that fact three separate times after announcing his commitment to Louisville during a special ceremony Monday at the high school.

The Consensus four-star picked the Cardinals over Alabama, Florida State, Providence College and Xavier, which were the other four schools to make his final five over the summer.

Brother Rice boys basketball star Curtis Williams (middle) takes questions from the media after committing to Louisville on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Here he's flanked by sister Alexis Jones and mother Rhea Rogers.

“When I first got here, I wasn’t really worried about the rankings,” said Williams, who was flanked by his sister, Alexis, and his mother, Rhea Rogers, at the announcement. “Now, since I’ve been through my 4 years here, the rankings are really just a number. To be able to go to a university for free, that’s really what I’m just Thankful for.”

