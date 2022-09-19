Louisville basketball gets pledge from 4-star SF Curtis Williams

When Curtis Williams got to Brother Rice as a freshman, he never imagined Entering his senior season as the No. 1-ranked Recruit in Michigan.

But the truth is he never wasted much time worrying about his recruiting rankings and star ratings either.

His one focus was earning a free education at a top-flight college.

The 6-foot-6 small forward reiterated that fact three separate times after announcing his commitment to Louisville during a special ceremony Monday at the high school.

The Consensus four-star picked the Cardinals over Alabama, Florida State, Providence College and Xavier, which were the other four schools to make his final five over the summer.

“When I first got here, I wasn’t really worried about the rankings,” said Williams, who was flanked by his sister, Alexis, and his mother, Rhea Rogers, at the announcement. “Now, since I’ve been through my 4 years here, the rankings are really just a number. To be able to go to a university for free, that’s really what I’m just Thankful for.”

Of course, this was a basketball decision first and foremost for the senior.

Louisville offered Williams a Scholarship in April. He said his coaching staff has kept in touch with him at least two or three times per week since.

He took an official visit there over the weekend before making his decision final.

The Cardinals are coming off a 13-19 season in 2021-22, but they’ve also hired a new Coach in Kenny Payne.

“The deciding factor was really just what kind of player I wanted to be and what program I thought would help me the most,” he added. “… When I visited the program this weekend, it is a new coaching staff. But the vision was there, and you could tell that they’re ready to come in and win. When I went there, they showed a lot of film. When I watched the film, they like to push the ball up and down the floor. That’s what I like most about the program.”

Williams is the third Brother Rice player to commit to a Division I program in 2022.

Three-star point guard John Blackwell committed to Wisconsin in April, while two-star small forward Xavier Thomas committed to Toledo in June.

Shooting guard Henry Garrity, the son of Detroit Pistons Assistant general manager Pat Garrity, has offers to play college football. That includes a preferred walk-on opportunity at Notre Dame, where his father played basketball before enjoying a 10-year career in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.

And junior guard Warren Marshall is already receiving D-II interest, despite playing most of his sophomore season in a reserve role for the Warriors.

Much of Williams’ Nationwide notoriety comes from playing for the Detroit-based AAU program The Family, which travels the country to compete in the best tournaments.

But Williams said it was playing with his teammates at Brother Rice that made him the type of star he is today.

“Them two guys (Blackwell and Thomas), I’d say they probably helped me the most out of everybody,” Williams said. “Outside of my family, I can call them about anything. To ask a question, to ask them about anything about a school or their opinion about where I could fit in. And I can just gather information from them.”

Williams won’t be leaving for the state of Kentucky anytime soon. He still has unfinished business at Brother Rice.

The Warriors, 15-7 a year ago, enter the 2022-23 season with one of the deepest rosters in Michigan. They’re also one of the favorites to contend for a Division 1 state championship.

And where he’s going to play at the next level won’t be on his mind while they make their title run. His free education is taken care of, which is something that’s clearly important to him.

It took everything he had not to cry while mentioning the free schooling part about joining the Cardinals. And he even had his mother crying beside him.

Good thing there were plenty of tissues available.

Brandon Folsom covers high school sports in metro Detroit for Hometown Life. Follow him on Twitter @folsobrandonj.