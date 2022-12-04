Louisville basketball falls to Miami in the ACC opener

You keep thinking it can’t get worse.

At some point, you figure, this Louisville men’s basketball team will have fallen as far as it can.

And then Sunday happens.

That’s when Miami crushed the Cardinals 80-53 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener at the KFC Yum! Center, dropping Louisville to 0-8 this season. The Cards trailed by as many as 32 points. They lost for the fourth straight game by 19 or more points, an average margin of 27.8 points in that span.

Louisville had its Moments against the Hurricanes (8-1). It showed some early hustle. It used a full-court press in the second half to create a little havoc. It trimmed a massive deficit in garbage time.

But the bottom line was as bad as it’s been.

The Cardinals were slow to close out on shooters; their turnover woes continued — 19 more of them Sunday, leading to 17 Miami points — and although they made some hustle plays early, those were fewer and further between as the Hurricanes made a run.

