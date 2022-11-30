Louisville Basketball Draws Embarrassing Crowd For Historically Bad Loss

Louisville men’s basketball team is absolutely abysmal this season. The Cardinals have a lot of time to turn things around, but that sure doesn’t look likely.

Just before the offseason, on Jan. 26, 2022, it was announced that head coach Chris Mack was out. Multiple players transferred, recruits decommitted, and the team was left a shell of itself as alumna and former NBA first-round pick Kenny Payne took over.

To begin the season, Louisville lost at home to Bellarmine on an unusual heads-up play as time expired. After the game, the latter trolled the former by claiming Jack Harlow as his own.

That was not an ideal way to begin the season and it has only gotten worse. In fact, the Cardinals made history on Tuesday night in front of a practically nonexistent crowd.

They lost to the Maryland Terrapins by 25 in the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. With the loss, Louisville became just the second “power conference” men’s basketball program in four decades to begin the regular season at 0-7.

The other, which also happened to begin this 2022 season, is Cal-Berkeley.

Unfortunately, a few fans in Kentucky wore shirts to Tuesday’s game that mocked the Golden Bears for doing exactly what the Cardinals have now done.

Louisville basketball is officially as bad as Cal-Berkeley.

To make matters worse, those fans were two of very few. The fanbase did not show up to watch their 0-6 team play a 6-0, No. 22-ranked Maryland bond. Sparse would be an understatement.

To compare, here is the sold-out Cardinals crowd at the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

Dwayne Sutton #24 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball during the 58-43 win against the Michigan Wolverines at KFC YUM! Center on December 03, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If the poor attendance wasn’t bad enough, many of those who were there were uninterested. One man was straight up reading the newspaper.

Crowd isn’t into it pic.twitter.com/VzoKAhoFQJ — Mark Johnson (@MarkMyJohnson) November 30, 2022

That’s rough. At that point, why even go to the game when you can watch the embarrassing loss at home from the comfort of your own couch?

Louisville will try to notch its first win Sunday against Miami.

The game is at home. Will anyone show up?