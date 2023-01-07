Louisville basketball Coach Kenny Payne seeing recent improvement

Jim Boeheim’s team had just beaten the Louisville men’s basketball team at the KFC Yum! Center, and just before the Syracuse Coach stepped off a dais in the news conference room, he gave one last reflection on the Cardinals.

“I don’t think they’re that bad,” Boeheim said. “Maybe. I hope they aren’t.”

You’d hope it, too, if your team had fought to outlast two-win Louisville 70-69.

But maybe it’s more than wishful thinking for Boeheim.

It’s easy — and not unreasonable — to pile on the Cards (2-13, 0-4 ACC), who host Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2) on Saturday.

Louisville has six losses by more than 20 points; a seventh came by 19. It’s lost to power-conference opponents by an average margin of 21 points; take out the one-point loss to Syracuse and that number jumps to 23.8.

But Boeheim isn’t the only Coach to stand up for Kenny Payne’s Cards. Kentucky’s John Calipari said Payne’s team “is getting better” after Kentucky’s 86-63 win on Dec. 31.

And Payne himself has said his team — while nowhere near good enough — is getting better.

On Friday, they addressed some specific reasons how.

Here’s what he said, and how it stacks up with what the data says:

Is Louisville a better passing team?

When asked Friday to pinpoint places where his team has grown, this is the first one Payne mentioned.

They didn’t have data on the number of passes his team is making, and that stat is hard to track for college basketball teams. But Payne said his team is “drastically better” at creating good shots than it was early in the season.

You could see more and Sharper ball movement against Syracuse despite Louisville’s 21 turnovers, and Payne said he wants his team to study the way the ball moved against the Orange zone and apply it to man-to-man defenses.

What Payne said: “At times, we’re making passes, we’re getting multiple lane touches, the ball is going either through the post or it’s being driven to the lane and we make a pass out, we get a good shot. That’s growth. I can tell you, when we first started, we never got that.”

Do the numbers agree? This one’s hard to quantify. There’s no objective metric for the quality of passes, and Louisville’s turnover numbers remain dreadful.

The Cards commit turnovers on almost a quarter of their Offensive possessions — 24.2%, which ranks 355th out of 363 Division I teams, according to KenPom.com.

Worse, Louisville is 361st of 363 teams in non-steal turnover percentage, meaning any turnover that isn’t a Steal by the opponent — stepping on the sideline, throwing a pass out of bounds, committing an Offensive foul. Louisville ends 13.5% of its possessions with those.

But two things can be true: Louisville has played with more purpose — and more passes — in recent games, and it’s still too careless with the ball too often.

Has Louisville’s defense been better?

Anecdotally, yes.

The Cardinals look more active and connected at the defensive end, even if eight of their past 10 opponents have scored 75 or more points. The Cardinals’ zone was a disaster at Kentucky, leaving easily accessible gaps in the middle of the floor. Otherwise, the effort at least has looked better.

What Payne said: “Defensively, there are times when we’re getting stops that you can see we’re active. You can see that we’re determined. You can see that we have a concept of what we’re trying to do. We’re fighting to keep the ball in front. We’re guarding our man, and we’re also helping one more. So that’s growth.”

Do the numbers agree? Sort of. Probably the best objective measure of defensive production is a team’s defensive rating — the number of points it allows per 100 possessions. Louisville is giving up 108.9 this season.

Over the past five games, that number is 107.8, according to CBBAnalytics.com. The five games prior to that, it was 114.4. That’s a small step, but it’s a step.

Is Louisville rebounding better?

After the Syracuse game, Payne struck an assertive note in urging his team to play tougher and more physically. He said his players need to “change the perception of who you are,” to look at what people say about Louisville basketball and “go change it.”

“And if that means we get technical fouls because we hit somebody across the face, then we should get technical fouls because we hit somebody across the face,” Payne said. “Because we’re not gonna accept people looking at us turning the ball over or looking at us saying, ‘We can Offensive rebound against them. They are soft.’ Not acceptable.”

Louisville had just outscored Syracuse 19-7 in second-chance points. And it wasn’t the only sign of growth on the glass. But Payne is right that securing defensive rebounds is a problem.

What Payne said: “I go back to, there were times early in the season when the rebounding was an issue. That’s better.”

Do the numbers agree? Yes. And also very much no.

The Cards are unquestionably a better Offensive rebounding team than at the beginning of the season. Over the past four games, they’re grabbing 31.2% of their own misses, well up from their season average of 25.9%.

Louisville has scored double-digit second-chance points in five of its past seven games. It didn’t do that at all in its first eight.

But the defensive glass remains an issue.

Louisville’s opponents are grabbing Offensive rebounds on 30.2% of their misses. That’s not good — in the 25th percentile in Division I, according to CBBAnalytics.com — and it’s not getting significantly better. Kentucky rebounded an absurd 55.6% of its misses against the Cards.

The bottom line

Payne is right that the Cards are doing some things better than they were early, even if there aren’t wins to show for it.

He also cited individual improvements — El Ellis in cutting his turnovers, for example, and freshman Kamari Lands in getting more comfortable in his role. Mike James’ confidence is growing after sitting out last season with an injury.

But Payne appreciates that until the record reflects it, Louisville’s growth carries limited weight.

“They are getting better,” Payne said. “They’re understanding how much they need each other. But we still got a ways to go.”

