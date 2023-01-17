Louisville basketball can learn from Pitt NCAA transfer Portal success

First, there’s Jamarius Burton.

The Louisville men’s basketball team will have to account for him Wednesday when it hosts Pittsburgh. Burton is a big, physical guard who leads the Panthers in scoring with 16.7 points per game.

Then there’s Blake Hinson, a long, electric shooter who’s just behind at 16.2 points per game.

You Corral them both, you still have to deal with two more double-digit-scoring guards, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott.

And all those prolific Panthers have something in common — besides the potential headaches they can cause the Cardinals’ defense.

An irate Louisville head Coach Kenny Payne talks with Brandon Huntley-Hatfield in the second half. Huntley-Hatfield had eight rebounds with six points. But the Cards lost in the end, 70-69 as Louisville is now 2-13. January 3, 2023

All are upperclassmen, and none played at Pitt a season ago.

Jeff Capel’s Panthers are among the ACC’s transfer-portal success stories this season, a team whose four leading scorers all arrived via the portal. It’s an influx of Talent that has Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) dreaming of an NCAA Tournament bid a season after finishing 11-21.

“It’s the new landscape,” Cards Coach Kenny Payne said of the portal.

