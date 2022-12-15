Louisville basketball beats Western Kentucky for first Kenny Payne win

There was an unmistakable Joy in the noise. And some relief.

Jae’Lyn Withers had thrown down a two-handed fastbreak dunk to put his Louisville basketball team 18 points in front of Western Kentucky on Wednesday night, and the roar that followed was a full-on Cardinal catharsis.

The home crowd — peppered with Hilltopper faithful — cut loose with the kind of clamor that comes when the end of a nine-game Nightmare is in sight.

It wasn’t the first time the U of L faithful made themselves heard in the Cards’ 94-83 win over WKU on Wednesday and it wouldn’t be the last. When El Ellis had signaled for more noise in the first half, the folks in the stands had obliged.

They had reason to.

Need more:Kenny Payne and Louisville basketball need more production from veteran leaders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button