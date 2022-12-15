Louisville basketball beats Western Kentucky for first Kenny Payne win

There was an unmistakable Joy in the noise. And some relief.

Jae’Lyn Withers had thrown down a two-handed fastbreak dunk to put his Louisville basketball team 18 points in front of Western Kentucky on Wednesday night, and the roar that followed was a full-on Cardinal catharsis.

The home crowd — peppered with Hilltopper faithful — cut loose with the kind of clamor that comes when the end of a nine-game Nightmare is in sight.

It wasn’t the first time the U of L faithful made themselves heard in the Cards’ 94-83 win over WKU on Wednesday and it wouldn’t be the last. When El Ellis had signaled for more noise in the first half, the folks in the stands had obliged.

They had reason to.

Kenny Payne’s first career win at Louisville would have been cause for celebration whenever it came. But that it was so long in arriving — the Cards improved to 1-9 and won for the first time in 281 days — made it something more.

The win goes to Payne’s record, but Ellis was its chief engineer.

The Louisville point guard played his most complete game, his energy Endless and his command of the Cards’ offense complete. He finished with 30 points and 10 assists — both career highs — and countless claps and enthusiastic shouts.

Freshman Kamari Lands added a career-high 15 points, and three other Cards scored in double figures, but so much of what worked offensively stemmed from Ellis, who had a feeling Wednesday was the night for the Cards to get it right.

“I told the guys this was gonna be the game and it was,” Ellis said. “Like, I felt that in my soul. That crowd, man, it was amazing.”

Key player

Even in some of his best performances this season, Ellis had struggled with the balance of running the offense and seeking his own shot. It wasn’t perfect Wednesday, but it was about as close as he’s come, attacking off ball screens in the middle of the floor to get into the paint and score or kick out to shooters.

It wasn’t just his hot shooting — Ellis finished 10 of 19 from the floor, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line — that staked Louisville to a Halftime lead and that stretched into the second half

“Ellis was elite,” WKU Coach Rick Stansbury said. “Elite.”

Ellis played a brilliant first half, racking up 17 points and five assists before halftime and staked Louisville to a 46-35 lead at intermission. The Louisville guard got 7-foot-5 Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp and attacked at every turn, without the hesitation he sometimes showed in a similar Offensive game plan last Saturday at Florida State.

Down the stretch of the first half, they attacked the paint, Drew Defenders and kicked to Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for a wide-open 3-pointer that swished and gave Louisville a 43-33 lead with 42 seconds to play.

Ellis Assisted on a JJ Traynor buzzer-beater just before the half to put the Cards in front 46-35.

And although Ellis had five turnovers, he maintained his aggressiveness into the second half. They made clutch buckets down the stretch. They continued to find open shooters in the Western Kentucky zone.

“That’s what he has to do,” Payne said. “El Ellis is a dynamic guard who can really score the ball, and he’s learning that, ‘I have to be a giver as well. If I want to be a great player, I want to make money at this game, if I want to be the player that I say that I am, I got to be able to give and create shots for others as well as get my own. I thought he was great tonight.”

Key stretch

With 2:32 to play in the first half, WKU’s Jairus Hamilton made a 3-pointer to cut Louisville’s lead to 35-33.

Over the next 8:40 of game time, the Cards outscored the Hilltoppers 28-10, taking a 63-43 lead on a Lands 3-pointer with 13:52 to play in the second half.

That cushion was crucial, because WKU got scorching hot down the stretch. At one point, the Tops made 13 of 16 shots, but they never got closer than 10 points.

Key stat

Western Kentucky entered the game a 7.5-point favorite. Louisville had not beaten the spread in a game this season.

The Cards had lost their previous six games by a combined 151 points.

Key quote

Ellis, on his final free throw to reach a career-high 30 points:

“Kamari Lands was yelling in my ear when I was at the free-throw line the entire time: ‘El, bro, you got 29. Don’t miss! Don’t miss, El, you got 29!’ I’m like, ‘What is he talking about?’ So I looked up and I said, ‘Oh, man.’ Then I shot it and it hit the front rim. I said, ‘Ah, Lord. I always choke at the free-throw line.’ Then it went in and I was like, ‘It’s just one of those nights.'”

