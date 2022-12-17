Louisville basketball beats Florida A&M for second straight win

There was hardly ever a chance for an upset, although the Louisville men’s basketball team took its time in ruling out the possibility.

The win that ultimately came Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center — 61-55 over Florida A&M — had been all but inevitable.

But it was hard not to think, as the Cardinals struggled to pull away in the second half: It’s a good thing these guys beat Western Kentucky.

Monkeys off their backs:How Louisville basketball finally showed resilience in Kenny Payne’s first career win

Louisville (2-9) failed to build much momentum in beating the Rattlers (2-7).

But if the Cards hadn’t topped the Hilltoppers on Wednesday, if Saturday had been their first win of the season, it would hardly have felt like cause for celebration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button