Louisville basketball beats Florida A&M for second straight win

There was hardly ever a chance for an upset, although the Louisville men’s basketball team took its time in ruling out the possibility.

The win that ultimately came Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center — 61-55 over Florida A&M — had been all but inevitable.

But it was hard not to think, as the Cardinals struggled to pull away in the second half: It’s a good thing these guys beat Western Kentucky.

Louisville (2-9) failed to build much momentum in beating the Rattlers (2-7).

But if the Cards hadn’t topped the Hilltoppers on Wednesday, if Saturday had been their first win of the season, it would hardly have felt like cause for celebration.

Florida A&M entered the day the 358th-rated team in Division I according to college basketball analytics site KenPom.com.

That’s out of 363 teams.

Even when Louisville was winless, even when it was coming off a blowout loss at scuffling Florida State, KenPom.com gave it a 92% chance of beating Florida A&M. By game day, it was 93%. The Cards entered as a 17.5-point favorite.

Ultimately, Louisville took care of business.

But it was an ugly bit of business.

At one point in the first half, there was a stretch of more than four minutes without a field goal by either team. At halftime, Louisville led 22-20 — against a team whose only wins this season came against Albany State and Edward Waters, a pair of Division II schools.

The game was tied as late as the 14:11 mark of the second half.

The Cards pulled away in part on the shoulders of center Sydney Curry, who had a season-high 13 points and a career-best 19 rebounds. El Ellis — who followed a 30-point, 10-assist night with a scoreless first half — finished the game with 13 points and seven assists.

Still, the game was a reminder that basketball progress isn’t always steadily upward.

“I hope that we don’t revert, because it took a lot to get to this point and win this game,” U of L Coach Kenny Payne had said after the Cards beat WKU. “It took a lot.”

Louisville didn’t fall back far enough to take a loss. But there was slippage.

Louisville’s turnover woes — tempered against WKU — came back in force against FAMU. U of L shot 30.4% from the floor in the first half and committed more turnovers before Halftime (12) than it had field goals (seven).

Key player

Curry’s numbers looked great, and his production was the best it’s been all season. It was Curry’s first double-double since he put up 24 points and 14 rebounds in last season’s regular-season finale against Virginia.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound bruiser overmatched the Rattlers physically — and played to his strengths in a way he’s struggled to for much of this season. Curry made 5 of 7 shots and 3 of 6 free throws. Five of his rebounds came at the Offensive end.

But as good as Curry’s box score looked, he was a Florida A&M target at the defensive end. The Rattlers put him in pick-and-rolls and took advantage of his lack of quickness. They drove the ball at him and put him on his heels.

Still, he logged 27 minutes, topping the season high he set against WKU.

And Curry continued a statistical uptick. After scoring between zero and three points in each of Louisville’s first eight games — finishing scoreless in four of those — he’s scored at least five in each of his past three, including back-to-back double-digit scoring games.

Key stretch

A jumper by A&M’s Jaylen Bates tied the game at 34-34 with 14:11 to play in the second half, and the equalizer seemed to spark the Cards. They answered with a 13-2 run and led 47-36 with 9:58 to play after a pair of Kamari Lands free throws.

That cushion was critical, because Louisville struggled to maintain its distance. Florida A&M was within six points in the final minute.

Key stat

Louisville committed 13 turnovers in its win against the Hilltoppers on Wednesday. The Cards turned the ball over 12 times in the first half against Florida A&M on Saturday.

The Cardinals finished with 22 turnovers against the Rattlers, tying a season high for a team that has struggled to protect the ball all season. Louisville also had 22 turnovers in a loss to Arkansas on Nov. 21.

