Louisville Basketball Avoids Major Penalties in NCAA IARP Ruling

Louisville men’s basketball avoided major sanctions after an NCAA probe into the program stemming from a 2017 FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, as the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) officially released its decision on Thursday morning. Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde reported earlier in the day that the program would receive a fairly minor set of sanctions, confirming a report by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Louisville avoids a postseason ban, and former coaches Rick Pitino—now at Iona—and Chris Mack both avoid NCAA penalties. The program will pay a $5,000 fine and take a minor reduction in available recruiting days, as well as two years of probation.

A pair of former Louisville assistants have been hit with penalties. Kenny Johnson, now at Rhode Island, will serve a two-year show-cause penalty that keeps him from recruiting for two years. Jordan Fair, now at Oldsmar Christian School in Florida, also has a two-year show-cause penalty.

