Louisville basketball adds NBA Africa big man Emmanuel Okorafor

Louisville men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season appears beyond saving with the Cardinals 2-17 and winless in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Help is on the way regardless.

U of L on Thursday added Emmanuel Okorafor, a 6-foot-9 forward/center, to its roster, and the Lagos, Nigeria, native can begin practicing with the team immediately. He will be eligible to participate in the Cardinals’ next game at 9 pm Wednesday against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Okorafor joins the Cardinals from NBA Academy Africa, a training center in Senegal where the country’s top male and female prospects hone their skills. Last year, he was one of 12 players chosen to compete as an Amateur in the Basketball Africa League against professionals such as former Louisville players Edgar Sosa and Anas Mahmoud.

“We’re fortunate to have one of the premier players coming out of NBA Africa be a part of what we’re doing here at the University of Louisville,” first-year head Coach Kenny Payne said in a statement. “Emmanuel is one of the bright stars coming out of NBA Africa. He’s versatile, strong, a great rebounder and excellent running the floor. We’re Blessed to have him. The global impact of what NBA Africa is doing — to go out and target the young, bright stars of the continent of Africa and bring them into their facility — is Vital not only to the continent, but to the world. It’s great for our program to be connected to the work they’re doing.”

