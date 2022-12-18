Louisville at Pitt: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Louisville hits the road on Sunday to take on Pitt in the ACC opener for both teams. The Cardinals come into Sunday on a three-game winning streak, which includes a huge 86-72 win over rival Kentucky. The three straight wins come after they had dropped four of their six previous contests. They now sit 8-4 on the season as they have had an up-and-down season so far. They own wins against Cincinnati, Belmont and No. 3 Texas, but have been upset by Middle Tennessee State, Gonzaga and South Dakota State. On Sunday, they will look to put that behind them and get a win to kick off ACC play.

The Panthers, though, will be looking to send the Cardinals home with a loss as they try and bounce back from a tough 68-66 overtime defeat to Ball State last Sunday.

The loss to Ball State was their fourth in the last five games after they started the year with five straight wins.

The Panthers are now 6-4 on the season and need to turn things around quickly as they begin conference play.

