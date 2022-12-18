Louisville at Pitt: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Louisville hits the road on Sunday to take on Pitt in the ACC opener for both teams. The Cardinals come into Sunday on a three-game winning streak, which includes a huge 86-72 win over rival Kentucky. The three straight wins come after they had dropped four of their six previous contests. They now sit 8-4 on the season as they have had an up-and-down season so far. They own wins against Cincinnati, Belmont and No. 3 Texas, but have been upset by Middle Tennessee State, Gonzaga and South Dakota State. On Sunday, they will look to put that behind them and get a win to kick off ACC play.

