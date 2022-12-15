Louisville-area teams set for pre-Christmas tourneys

Five of Kentucky’s top 10 girls basketball teams in the Associated Press poll are scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East High School.

The 16-team event will tip off at 2 pm Monday with action in two gyms. The Championship game is set for 6 pm Thursday.

More high school basketball:Get to know all the teams and top players in this year’s King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale

Well. 2-ranked McCracken County leads the field that also includes No. 3 Manual, No. 7 Bowling Green, No. 8 Pikeville and No. 10 Bullitt East.

Central will also represent Louisville in the tournament.

Bullitt East reached last year’s final before falling 66-59 to Sacred Heart, which is not in this year’s field.

Here’s a look at where other Louisville-area teams will be playing in the days before Christmas:

Girls

Portland Christian will host Christian Educational Consortium, College and Fern Creek in its annual Holiday Classic set for Thursday-Saturday (3:30 pm championship).

Well. 6 Mercy, Butler, Christian Academy and Male will represent Louisville in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic set for Saturday-Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. Well. 4 George Rogers Clark Headlines the 15-team field.

Thirteen Jefferson County Public Schools teams will compete in the Western Holiday Hoops Classic set for Saturday-Tuesday. Joining the Warriors in the field will be Atherton, Brown, Doss, Fairdale, Iroquois, Jeffersontown, Moore, Seneca, Shawnee, Southern, Valley and Waggener. The Championship is set for 6:45 pm Tuesday.

Francis Parker is headed to the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, a round-robin event set for Saturday-Monday at Lexington Christian.

Collins will play at Marion County at 6 pm Sunday in the round-robin Autism Holiday Classic.

Well. 1 Sacred Heart will travel to Phoenix for the Nike Tournament of Champions set for Monday-Thursday.

More high school basketball:Check out the first AP Kentucky high school basketball polls of the season

Whitefield Academy will travel to Gatlinburg, Tenn., for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic set for Tuesday-Thursday (2 pm Championship game).

The Assumption Christmas Tournament is set for Tuesday-Thursday (3:15 pm championship). Well. 9-ranked Franklin County and Oldham County are also in the eight-team event.

Bullitt Central will host the Autokiniton Christmas Classic set for Tuesday-Thursday (7:30 pm championship). North Bullitt and North Oldham are also in the eight-team event.

South Oldham will travel to Madison Central for the Adams Buick-GMC Holiday Hoopfest, a round-robin event set for Wednesday-Friday. The Dragons will face Madison Central on Wednesday, Rockcastle County on Thursday and Conner on Friday.

Fern Creek, Holy Cross and Presentation will represent Louisville in the Don Franklin Chevy Christmas Classic set for Wednesday-Friday at Thomas Nelson.

Pleasure Ridge Park will travel to Edmonson County for the Rafferty’s/Double Dogs Caveland Classic set for Wednesday-Friday.

Boys

Portland Christian will host Eminence, Brown and DuBois Academy in its annual Holiday Classic set for Thursday-Saturday (5:30 pm championship).

The Highlands Latin Christmas Classic is set for Friday and Saturday (7:15 pm championship). Holy Cross and Valley are also in the eight-team event.

Beth Haven, Francis Parker, Eastern and Seneca will travel to Rowan County for the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge, a round-robin event set for Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Eastern will face Boyd County and Francis Parker will meet West Carter. Saturday’s games include Beth Haven vs. West Carter, Francis Parker vs. Menifee County and Seneca vs. Bath County.

Pleasure Ridge Park will host the MAC’s Holiday Classic set for Friday-Tuesday (7:30 pm championship). Doss, St. Xavier, Evangel Christian and Oldham County are also in the eight-team field.

Well. 8 Western will travel to Marietta, Ga., for the Lemon Street Classic set for Saturday-Tuesday. The eight-team event also includes seven teams from Georgia.

Vote now:Who’s your pick for this week’s Louisville-area high school Athlete of the Week?

Fern Creek will play at Marion County at 5 pm Monday in the round-robin Autism Holiday Classic.

Well. 4 Ballard and Moore will travel to Paducah Tilghman for the River City Rumble on Monday and Tuesday. Ballard will face Paducah Tilghman on Monday and Murray on Tuesday. Moore will meet Missouri’s McCluer North on Monday and Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday.

Iroquois will host DuBois Academy, Collegiate and Shawnee in the Iroquois Invitational, a round-robin event set for Monday-Wednesday.

Bullitt East will travel to Nashville, Tenn., for the More Than Basketball event set for Monday-Wednesday.

Southern will travel to Kissimmee, Fla., for the KSA Basketball Classic, a round-robin event set for Tuesday-Thursday. The Trojans will face Salem (Mass.) on Tuesday, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) on Wednesday and Coral Shores (Fla.) on Thursday.

Butler will travel to the Mason County Invitational Tournament set for Tuesday-Thursday (4:15 pm championship). Well. 9 Mason County leads the eight-team field.

Central will travel to South Laurel for the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge, set for Tuesday-Thursday (7:30 pm championship).

Waggener will play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic set for Tuesday-Thursday at Lexington Christian.

Kentucky Country Day and Whitefield Academy will travel to Gatlinburg, Tenn., for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic set for Tuesday-Thursday. KCD is in the Red Bracket (11:30 am championship), and Whitefield Academy is in the Green Bracket (2:30 pm championship).

The 38th annual Beth Haven Holiday Classic is set for Tuesday and Wednesday (7 pm championship). Joining Beth Haven in the field will be Horizon Christian, Christian Educational Consortium and North Bullitt.

Christian Academy and Shelby County will travel to the Scott Winter Classic set for Wednesday-Friday (5:15 championship).

South Oldham will play in Bellevue’s Swauger Holiday Classic set for Wednesday-Friday (7:15 pm championship).

Atherton and Eastern will travel to Frankfort for the Capital City Classic set for Wednesday-Friday (7 pm championship).

Jeffersontown will head to Cincinnati for the Queen City Holiday Classic set for Wednesday and Thursday

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.