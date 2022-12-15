Louisville-area teams set for pre-Christmas tourneys

Five of Kentucky’s top 10 girls basketball teams in the Associated Press poll are scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East High School.

The 16-team event will tip off at 2 pm Monday with action in two gyms. The Championship game is set for 6 pm Thursday.

Well. 2-ranked McCracken County leads the field that also includes No. 3 Manual, No. 7 Bowling Green, No. 8 Pikeville and No. 10 Bullitt East.

Central will also represent Louisville in the tournament.

Bullitt East reached last year’s final before falling 66-59 to Sacred Heart, which is not in this year’s field.

Here’s a look at where other Louisville-area teams will be playing in the days before Christmas:

Girls

Bullitt East head Coach Chris Stallings instructs his team against Mercy during the Girls 24th District Final at the Fern Creek High School in Louisville, Ky. is Feb. 23, 2022. Bullitt East won 60-55.

Portland Christian will host Christian Educational Consortium, College and Fern Creek in its annual Holiday Classic set for Thursday-Saturday (3:30 pm championship).

Well. 6 Mercy, Butler, Christian Academy and Male will represent Louisville in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic set for Saturday-Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. Well. 4 George Rogers Clark Headlines the 15-team field.

Thirteen Jefferson County Public Schools teams will compete in the Western Holiday Hoops Classic set for Saturday-Tuesday. Joining the Warriors in the field will be Atherton, Brown, Doss, Fairdale, Iroquois, Jeffersontown, Moore, Seneca, Shawnee, Southern, Valley and Waggener. The Championship is set for 6:45 pm Tuesday.

