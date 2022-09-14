Louisville announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule
Louisville men’s basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games.
The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure.
“We are excited about the challenge of our schedule,” Payne said in a prepared release. “To play at least 15 games against programs that were in the postseason last year is truly a difficult schedule to say the least, to go along with ACC play which we know is one of the best conferences in college basketball. We will get tested on who we are and the culture we are trying to establish. Win or Learn.”
The ACC portion of Louisville’s schedule will begin on Dec. 4 against Miami at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals will also host ACC games against Syracuse, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Clemson, and Virginia Tech. UofL’s slate of ACC road games begins at Florida State on Dec. 10 and will also include NC State, Clemson, Boston College, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, plus a trip to Virginia to close the schedule.
It should be noted that times and television assignments will be released at a later date.
From the UofL release:
Eight of the Cardinals’ 13 non-conference opponents won 18 or more games last season. Louisville’s strength of schedule has been among the top 18 toughest in the Nation by the RPI or NET in 11 of the past 16 years.
Including the Cardinals’ 20-game ACC schedule, at least 15 of the Cardinals’ 31 games will be played against teams that participated in postseason competition last season, including at least 10 from the 2022 NCAA Tournament field (NCAA Tournament: Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina twice, Notre Dame, Miami twice, Virginia Tech; NIT: Virginia twice, Wake Forest, Wright State; The Basketball Classic: Appalachian State). Six of the eight teams in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including at least the first two opponents UofL will face in the event.
Numerous UofL opponents are ranked among the ESPN way-too-early Top 25, including non-conference foes No. 4 Kentucky and Maui Invitational participants No. 7 Creighton, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 16 Arizona, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 24 Texas Tech. Three ACC teams are also included in those rankings in No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke and No. 18 Virginia.
Including a pair of exhibition games against NCAA Division II opponents, the Cardinals’ first five games will be played at home in the KFC Yum! Center. UofL will face its first outside competition in an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Lenoir-Rhyne University, a team coached by UofL’s No. 16 all-time scorer Everick Sullivan (1,583 points from 1988-92). Chaminade University of Honolulu, which the Cardinals have previously faced on four occasions on visits to Hawai’i, will provide the opposition in UofL’s second home exhibition game on Nov. 3.
The Cardinals officially open their 2022-23 season in the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine, a team located about four miles from the arena and coached by former UofL Assistant Scott Davenport. It will match the third-earliest season opener in UofL history. The Cardinals will follow with home games against postseason tournament participants Wright State on Nov. 12 and Appalachian State on Nov. 15.
Louisville will face Arkansas in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 21 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawai’i in the second game of the tournament. The eight-team, three-day event will also feature Texas Tech against Creighton on Nov. 21 in Game 1, Ohio State against San Diego State in Game 3, and Cincinnati against Arizona in Game 4. The winners from the Louisville-Arkansas Matchup will face the Winner of the Texas Tech-Creighton contest on Nov. 22, while the Losers of those two games will play each other. The Cardinals’ opponents for Nov. 23 will be determined by their advancement. Ticket packages to join the Cardinals are available at GoCards.com/Maui. The seven possible opponents UofL could play averaged nearly 25 victories last season and six are ranked in the nation’s preseason Top 25.
Louisville Returns home to play Maryland in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29 against a team coached by former UofL Assistant Coach Kevin Willard. The Cardinals will have three more home non-conference games in the KFC Yum! Center in the month of December against Western Kentucky on Dec. 14, Florida A&M on Dec. 17 and Lipscomb on Dec. 20.
UofL will visit intrastate rival Kentucky in Lexington on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). While the Cardinals and Wildcats were scheduled to play their rivalry game in Louisville in 2022, COVID-related issues forced last year’s Matchup in Lexington to be canceled and the schools agreed to move the planned schedule a year forward and play this year’s contest in Lexington.
Louisville will play three ACC matchups in the month of December, starting Dec. 4 at home against Miami. The Cardinals will also travel to Florida State on Dec. 10 and NC State on Dec. 22.
After concluding the non-conference schedule at Kentucky, UofL resumes ACC play with four of the next five at home, including games against Syracuse (Jan. 3), Wake Forest (Jan. 7), North Carolina (Jan. 14) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 18) sandwiched around a trip to Clemson on Jan. 11.
In total, 12 of Louisville’s first 19 regular season games will be played at home.