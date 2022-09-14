Louisville announces 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Kenny Payne

Louisville men’s basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games.

The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure.

“We are excited about the challenge of our schedule,” Payne said in a prepared release. “To play at least 15 games against programs that were in the postseason last year is truly a difficult schedule to say the least, to go along with ACC play which we know is one of the best conferences in college basketball. We will get tested on who we are and the culture we are trying to establish. Win or Learn.”

The ACC portion of Louisville’s schedule will begin on Dec. 4 against Miami at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals will also host ACC games against Syracuse, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Clemson, and Virginia Tech. UofL’s slate of ACC road games begins at Florida State on Dec. 10 and will also include NC State, Clemson, Boston College, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, plus a trip to Virginia to close the schedule.

It should be noted that times and television assignments will be released at a later date.