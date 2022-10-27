Louisiana vs. Southern Miss prediction, odds, spread: Week 9 college football picks, best bets by proven model

Teams Renewing a rivalry after six years meet when the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns battle the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles on Thursday night. The Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1), who are in their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, are meeting the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3, 2-2) for the first time since the 2016 New Orleans Bowl. Southern Miss has been on a bit of a roll, winning four of its past five games, including two in a row. The Ragin’ Cajuns are also on a two-game winning streak, having lost three in a row previously.

Kickoff from Carlisle-Faulkner Field at MM Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., is set for 7:30 pm ET. Louisiana averages 356.9 yards per game in 2022, 97th-best in the nation, while Southern Mississippi averages 334, 112th-best. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Southern Miss vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Louisiana vs. Southern Miss picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss spread: Louisiana -1.5

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss over/under: 42 points

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss money line: Louisiana -125, USM +105

UL: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games in October

USM: The Golden Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

Why Southern Miss can’t cover

The Golden Eagles have a pair of top-notch receivers in senior Jason Brownlee and junior Jakarius Caston. Brownlee leads the receiving corps with 31 catches for 397 yards (12.8 average) and four touchdowns. In the 27-10 loss at Troy on Oct. 8, Brownlee caught 12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. His other 100-yard game came in a Week 2 loss at Miami, when he caught five passes for 102 yards and a score. For his career, he has 111 receptions for 1,650 yards (14.9 average) and 17 touchdowns.

Caston has also been a reliable target with 21 receptions for 264 yards (12.6 average) and three TDs. He has at least one catch in five of the six games he has played in. Against Northwestern State on Sept. 17, he had six catches for 94 yards (15.7 average) and two touchdowns. A week later at Tulane, he had eight receptions for 91 yards (11.4 average) and a score. For his career, he has 37 catches for 503 yards (13.6 average) and four touchdowns.

Why Louisiana can cover

The Ragin’ Cajuns won the West Division last season, going 8-0 in league play and 13-1 overall. One of the top weapons on offense from that team is junior tight end Neal Johnson. Johnson is the team’s second-leading receiver this season with 14 catches for 181 yards (12.9 average) and two scores. In last Saturday’s 38-18 win over Arkansas State, he made two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. He had 22 catches for 287 yards (13 average) and one touchdown in 2021.

Defensively, among the team’s leaders is sixth-year senior linebacker Andre Jones. Jones has been a beast, making 23 tackles, including 10 solo, with 4 ½ sacks for 25 yards, one pass breakup and one interception. He has a sack in three of the last four games, and made six tackles, including three solo, in the 20-17 loss to South Alabama. For his career, he has 178 tackles, including 94 solo, with seven pass breakups, 13 ½ sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

