Louisiana vs. Marshall prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 7 college football Picks from expert on 15-9 run

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Sun Belt Conference crossover matchup on Wednesday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3, 0-2), who are seventh in the West Division, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Thundering Herd (3-2, 0-1), tied for fifth in the East Division, are 2-0 on their home field. Marshall had snapped a two-game losing streak on Oct. 1 with a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb in non-conference action. Both teams had a bye this past weekend.

Kickoff from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV, is set for 7:30 pm ET. Louisiana leads the all-time series 1-0. Louisiana defeated Marshall 36-21 in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl. The Thundering Herd are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Marshall odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 47.5. Before making any Marshall vs. Louisiana picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player’s perspective. Hunt has gone an amazing 15-9 on his last 24 college football picks involving Louisiana, returning more than $500. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Louisiana vs. Marshall and just locked in his Picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Marshall vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Marshall spread: Marshall -10.5

Louisiana vs. Marshall over-under: 47.5 points

Louisiana vs. Marshall money line: Louisiana +328, Marshall -430

UL: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 7-0 against the spread against a team with a winning record.

MRSH: The Under is 6-1 in the Thundering Herd’s last seven home games.

Louisiana vs. Marshall picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Why Marshall can cover

The Thundering Herd are led by redshirt senior quarterback Henry Colombi, who is a transfer from Texas Tech. He began his Marshall career by completing his first 13 passes against Norfolk State. For the season, Colombi has the fifth-best passing percentage in the country at 73.7%, completing 84 of 114 passes for 875 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown three interceptions, but has a rating of 150.3. His best game came in a 34-31 overtime loss at Bowling Green. In that game, he completed 23 of 34 passes (67.6%) for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off once.

Sixth-year senior running back Khalan Laborn is No. 3 in the nation, averaging 146.2 rushing yards per game. He was the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week after carrying 31 times for 163 yards and a touchdown at Notre Dame on Sept. 10. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in all five of the Thundering Herd’s games. For the year, he has carried 132 times for 731 yards (5.5 average) and eight touchdowns.

Why Louisiana can cover

Despite that, the Thundering Herd are not a lock to cover the Louisiana vs. Marshall spread. That’s because the Ragin’ Cajuns have a solid receiving corps, led by senior Michael Jefferson. He leads the team in receptions with 20 for 280 yards (14.0 average) and two touchdowns. In the 21-17 loss to Louisiana-Monroe, Jefferson had five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. He also had five catches for 80 yards and a score in the 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 10.

Defensively, senior linebacker Andre Jones has made his presence felt. Jones leads the team with 3 ½ sacks through the first five games, and has 19 tackles, including nine solo, with one pass breakup and one interception. He was a 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection at linebacker after moving to the position after earning All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2021 as a defensive lineman. He started all 14 games last season and ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles, including 9 ½ tackles for loss and six sacks.

How to make Louisiana vs. Marshall Picks

Hunt is leaning Under on the total. He’s also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only get his Picks at SportsLine.

So who will win Marshall vs. Louisiana? And what critical x-factor makes one side hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has nailed his Picks involving Louisiana, and find out.