Louisiana Tech at UTSA: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Louisiana Tech at UTSA:

Conference play will kick off for UTSA on Thursday night as the team hosts Louisiana Tech in its C-USA opener. The Roadrunners come into Thursday’s game with a record of 2-7 and are currently on a two-game losing streak with the most recent defeat coming at the hands of Houston in a 93-89 loss. For the second consecutive game, Jordyn Jenkins led the team as she recorded her second double-double of the season, the seventh of her career, with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Elyssa Coleman added 15 points and five rebounds in the win. The Techsters have had a decent start to the season with an overall record of 7-4, but dropped their opening C-USA Matchup to UTEP in a 62-54 defeat.

