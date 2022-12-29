Louisiana Tech at UTSA: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play will kick off for UTSA on Thursday night as the team hosts Louisiana Tech in its C-USA opener. The Roadrunners come into Thursday’s game with a record of 2-7 and are currently on a two-game losing streak with the most recent defeat coming at the hands of Houston in a 93-89 loss. For the second consecutive game, Jordyn Jenkins led the team as she recorded her second double-double of the season, the seventh of her career, with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Elyssa Coleman added 15 points and five rebounds in the win. The Techsters have had a decent start to the season with an overall record of 7-4, but dropped their opening C-USA Matchup to UTEP in a 62-54 defeat.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Keiunna Walker led the Techsters with 12 points while Anna Larr Roberson and Gabbie Green added nine each. Amaya Brannon pulled down seven rebounds to lead on the boards.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 59-49 win for UTSA.

Regional restrictions may apply.