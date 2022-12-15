Louisiana football navigating NFL Draft, transfer Portal ahead of Bowl game

There’ll be some changes for Louisiana when the balls are rolled out onto the turf at the Independence Bowl later this month.

Since the end of the regular season, when UL (6-6) clinched Bowl Eligibility with a dominating 41-13 win at Texas State, a few Playmakers on both sides of the ball have decided to either declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or hit the transfer portal. And most of those guys have come from the Offensive side.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will face off with Houston (7-5) in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport at Independence Stadium on Friday, Dec. 23 (2 p.m., ESPN).

While there have been some NFL Draft declarations, for the most part, the Cajuns have avoided a mass exodus prior to the Indy Bowl.

Senior defensive end Andre Jones was the first Domino to fall for UL when he announced his intention of forgoing the Bowl game and entering his name in the draft process. Following him, junior running back Chris Smith declared for the NFL Draft and wide receiver Dontae Fleming entered his name into the transfer portal.

UL Coach Michael Desormeaux said that Smith was “emphatic” on playing in the Independence Bowl despite declaring for the draft, a major piece that’ll be available offensively for the Ragin’ Cajuns against Houston.

The biggest piece is Louisiana’s leading receiver, senior Michael Jefferson, who Desormeaux confirmed Wednesday has opted out of the Independence Bowl to get ready for the draft.

Jefferson finished the season with 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, both leading the team by a mile.

The name of the game against Houston, most times if you don’t have a dominant defense that can completely shut down the pass, is to simply keep up.

Dana Holgorsen’s offense averaged nearly 38 points per game and quarterback Clayton Tune throws for 320 yards on average with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

The loss of Jefferson and Fleming, who had the fourth-most catches among Ragin’ Cajun receivers this season and tied for second on the team with three TDs, cut into the offense’s dependability to finish plays and drives with points.

“John (Stephens), Pete (LeBlanc), Errol (Rogers Jr.), Jake Bernard, those guys need to step up a little bit and play their best game,” Desormeaux said. “Then you add Lance (Legendre), who’s played more and more as the season has gone on, but now it’s his time to go out there and do it.

“You saw it in our last game that progress he’s made over the course of the year. Early in the game, he was a big part of our gameplan.”

Desormeaux said sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields has regained some confidence he had when he initially won the starting quarterback job over Ben Wooldridge, who’s now out for the season with an ACL injury, back during preseason practice.

He’ll need it without Jefferson, who has been the main focal point for UL’s offense.

“We just have to move some guys around,” Rogers said. “Me and other guys might not have played that much this year, but we just have to step up and make plays for the team.”

