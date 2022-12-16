Louis Orr, Syracuse Basketball Great and Georgetown Assistant, Dies

Louis Orr, a Syracuse men’s basketball great and current Georgetown assistant, died Thursday, the programs confirmed on Friday morning. He was 64.

The basketball great died after dealing with pancreatic cancer, Orr’s family said in a statement via Georgetown.

Orr first rose to prominence in the college basketball world when he played at Syracuse from 1976 to ’80. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class and went on to help the Orange to four NCAA tournament appearances during his time with the program.

