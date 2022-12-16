Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones.

Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head coach of Syracuse basketball. Orr was a star at Withrow High School in Cincinnati Ohio and was one of the smoothest scorers to come through the Orange program. He teamed up with Roosevelt Bouie to form the Bouie ‘N Louie Show, compiling a record of 100-18 over four years. Orr averaged 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for his career, but took his game to the next level as a senior averaging 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 57% from the floor earning him All-American honors. He shot 55% for his collegiate career. In total, Orr played in 116 games, starting 87.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button