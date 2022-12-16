Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64

Syracuse, NY — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse.

He paired with Roosevelt Bouie to form the “Louis and Bouie Show” on some of the most successful teams in Syacuse history. The Orangemen went 100-18 in his four years. He scored 1,487 points in his career and helped Syracuse to four NCAA tournament appearances.

Syracuse University Retired his No. 55 jersey along with Bouie’s No. 50 in a dual in a ceremony on Feb. 21, 2015.

Orr was selected in the second round of the 1980 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. He played eight years in the NBA, including six with the New York Knicks. It was during his time with the Knicks that Orr became friends with Patrick Ewing. Ewing would later hire Orr as an Assistant at Georgetown.

After his pro career ended, Orr got into coaching as an Assistant at Xavier University in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. He moved on to Providence and then returned to his alma mater where he was an Assistant to Boeheim from 1996 to 2000.

He got his first head coaching job at Siena. He also coached at Seton Hall and Bowling Green.

This story is being updated.