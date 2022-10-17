Loughridge art show at Waldoboro library – Knox County VillageSoup

WALDOBORO — Visual artist Sally Loughridge of South Bristol shows original artwork at the Waldoboro Public Library, 958 Main St., from mid-October through December. The exhibit includes both oil and soft pastel works that were inspired by Maine’s Enduring natural beauty. She is drawn to contrasts in color, value, texture and temperature in Maine’s land, sea and sky. Loughridge hopes to stir the viewer’s memory, emotions, curiosity and respect for the natural world.

“The more I create,” Loughridge said, “the more my painting and sight have become reciprocally entwined, Enhancing one other.” Painting has helped Loughridge weather cancer, stroke, and a devastating automobile accident in a Healing and positive way. She has written and illustrated two books as a result of these experiences. “Rad Art: A Journey Through Radiation Treatment” (Atlanta: American Cancer Society, 2012) shares the daily small paintings she made during 33 consecutive days of radiotherapy. “Daniel and His Starry Night Blanket: A Story of Illness and Sibling Love” (Thomaston, Maine: Maine Authors Publishing, 2015) tells the tale of a young boy whose older sister gets cancer and, from his perspective, far too much of their parents’ attention. Visit sallyloughridge.com.

Loughridge’s artwork can also be seen at Archipelago in Rockland; The Carriage House, 165 Park Row, Brunswick; and seasonally at Pemaquid Art Gallery, as well as Solo and juried shows along the Midcoast. For Waldoboro Public Library hours and more information, visit waldoborolibrary.org.

