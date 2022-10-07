Loudonville wins Outright MBC volleyball title

Thursday, Oct. 6

VOLLEYBALL

Loudonville 25, 25, 25; St. Peter’s 7, 8, 1

Loudonville has dominated the Mid-Buckeye Conference over the past two years, wrapping up a second straight undefeated league season to win another Outright conference title.

Nobody in the MBC was in the Redbirds’ class this year, as they went through the entire league schedule without dropping a set.

Loudonville has won 21 straight MBC games dating back to 2020.

Smithville 25, 25, 25; Northwestern 23, 18, 13

Smithville: Naomi Keib 20 kills; Taryn Fath 35 assists; Angelina Yates 15 digs; Vea Baney 13 digs; Madi Singer 12 digs

West Holmes 25, 25, 25; Ashland 10, 23, 14

West Holmes: Brynlee Reed 27 assists, 3 aces; Ella McMillen 9 kills; Casey Norman 9 kills; Allie Snyder 18 digs

Hiland 25, 25, 25; Indian Valley 13, 12, 20

Hiland: Ava Troyer 11 kills; Haley Yoder 11 kills, 12 digs; Ava Weaver 30 assists; Allie Beun 12 digs

Norwayne 25, 25, 26; Hillsdale 19, 10, 24

Norwayne: Allie Morlock 12 kills, 13 digs, 15 assists; Ava Maibach 12 kills; Reese Ingold 21 digs; Renee Haven 6 aces; Laney Frary 19 assists

Dalton 25, 25, 25; Rittman 17, 22, 13

Dalton: Sarah Cross 20 assists, 15 digs, 3 aces; Maclain Stutz 7 kills; Madalyn Coblentz 16 digs, 4 aces; Lilly Ediger 7 Kills

