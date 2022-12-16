Lottery for $10 Tampa ‘Hamilton’ tickets started today

The smash hit musical “Hamilton” is already highly anticipated, coming to Tampa’s David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 28-Jan. 22.

Now, the excitement is heightened with the opening of the digital Lottery for $10 tickets to the show. The Straz Center and producer Jeffrey Seller announced that the Lottery opened at 10 am today and continues through noon on Dec. 22 for tickets to performances the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 1.

Lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Forty $10 tickets are available for each performance.

How to enter

Here are the directions from The Straz’s news release:

Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The Lottery will open at 10:00 am every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 pm the following Thursday for the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner Notifications will be sent between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm every Thursday via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

Additional rules

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales are final.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels and strazcenter.org for late release seats, which may become available at short notice.