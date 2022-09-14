Lost arts to be found at Yesteryear Festival on Oct. 1

Open Audio Article Player

Pleasanton Express Staff





Step back in time and be part of the Longhorn Museum Society’s Yesteryear Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1. The grounds of the Longhorn Museum will be filled with hands-on activities, fun and treasured lost arts of long ago. The free event offers fun for the whole family.

This year marks the 28th year of the celebration, which will take place from 10 am.-2 pm Adults and children of all ages are invited to attend and see the wide variety of indoor and outdoor presentations.

“This is for the young and young at heart,” said Patsy Troell. “We’ll have living history, musical entertainment and more.”

Guests can enjoy free lemonade, cookies and popcorn.

Exhibitors and activities scheduled for the event are: antique tractors, old time dulcimer music, music by Oelkers, squaredancing, arrow-chipping demonstration, old-fashioned story telling, rope making, ferrier, paper bag teepee and windmills.

There will also be a pioneer man reenactment with his camp and black power rifles, tasty Chuck wagon cooking, Native American Shaman, Native American bead work, butter-making where you can make your own butter and clay work. Learn to Wash clothes in tubs with a rubbing board and leather stamping.

You can visit the fire engine, railroad depot and caboose. Try your luck in the cupcake walk and enjoy games and hand-painted item demonstrations.

The event is made possible through many volunteers. The Longhorn Museum is located at 1959 E. State Hwy. 97 in Pleasanton.