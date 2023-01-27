Losses for Musah’s Valencia and Pepi’s Groningen

Friday’s soccer news starts with Yunus Musah subbing out in the 57th minute of Valencia’s 3-1 home loss to Athletic in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. With Valencia trailing from the 35th, and own-goal leveled the score in the 43rd. Athletic went ahead in the 45th and converted a 74th minute penalty. Musah saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

“In today’s game we hit rock bottom,” Valencia Coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “When we play a quarterfinal and we have the chance to reach the semifinals, and we play like today, it’s normal for the fans to beat us and be angry because we didn’t do anything. Athletic Club deserved to win easily.”

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 1-0 at home to Cambuur in the Eredivisie. Cambuur scored in the 77th minute. Groningen is in 18th place with 12 points from 18 games, tied on points with 17th place Cambuur.

Also in the soccer news, Concacaf announced that six of its teams will play in the 2024 Copa America Hosted in the United States. “This is a partnership to support the ongoing growth of men’s and women’s football in Concacaf and CONMEBOL, and will truly be of mutual benefit to both Confederations,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a press statement. “Working hand in hand with CONMEBOL, we will deliver elite competitions that will provide more opportunities for our federations, and that we know passionate fans want to see. We look forward to working together to ensure that football in both regions continues to thrive.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the USMNT vs Colombia friendly on TNT and Universo at 7:30pm.

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Cadiz vs Mallorca at 8am, Girona vs Barcelona at 10:15am, Sevilla vs Elche at 12:30pm, and Getafe vs Real Betis at 3pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Hatayaspor vs Trabzonspor at 8am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Troyes vs Lens at 11am and Marseille vs Monaco at 3pm.

Liga MX on Univision: Tigres vs San Luis at 8pm and Club America vs Mazatlan at 10pm. Juarez vs Chivas is on FS2 at 10pm.

Sunday has Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Lille at 7am, Strasbourg vs Toulouse at 9am, Ajaccio vs Lyon at 11am, and PSG vs Reims at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Valladolid vs Valencia at 8am, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid at 10:15am, Celta Vigo vs Athletic at 12:30pm, and Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Boavista vs Portimonense at 1pm and Famalicao vs Estoril at 3:30pm.

Liga MX on Univision: Toluca vs Leon at 1pm. TUDN has Pachuca vs Necaxa at 8pm.

Monday has La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at [email protected]

Photo by Vicente Vidal Fernandez – SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com