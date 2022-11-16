Losing The NBA Would Be A Nightmare Scenario For Warner Bros. Discovery

The NBA currently has media deals with Disney’s ESPN/ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT that are set to expire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

As a result, the next media deals are a key topic of discussion for the NBA right now and the league is prepared to receive numerous offers. The NBA is in a good spot right now and they will be making a lot of money regardless of what Warner Bros. Discovery decides to do.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery re-signed Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith to new multi-year deals to host TNT’s “Inside The NBA,” yet CEO David Zaslav is sending mixed signals as to whether the company will continue its partnership with the NBA.

