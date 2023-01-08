Los Gatos teen raised $900, donated 110 art kits to children’s hospital

More than a hundred kids at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital will be able to test out their art skills after Los Gatos High School sophomore Rosa Sahandi donated materials for the patients.

The 15-year-old raised funds and assembled 110 art kits with paints, paper and brushes last November, and she plans to make the effort an official nonprofit called Art4Youth.

“I was searching for Volunteer work and the best way to have an impact in my community, because I know living in Los Gatos, I’m someone who’s very privileged and other people don’t have the same opportunities growing up that I had, Sahandi said.

“Making a nonprofit where I was really passionate about art and helping other children have the opportunity to enjoy art like I did would be the biggest impact, so that’s what caused me to start Art4Youth.”

Sahandi designed and launched a website for the project, Art4Youth.org, and wrote the mission statement: “Give every youth who needs it a childhood filled with creativity and the Joy of art.”

In October, she hosted a bake sale in downtown Los Gatos where she raised $890. She said she hopes to have another fundraiser soon so she can make and donate more art kits for kids across the Bay Area.

Sahandi plays varsity tennis for Los Gatos High School and said she wants to major in Biology or neuroscience.

“As a child I really enjoyed art classes, I took art lessons outside of school. It was a really big part of me growing up,” Sahandi said. “Even now, I really enjoy drawing and painting.”