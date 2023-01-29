Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Wins Exemplary Arts Education Award | School Zone

Lompoc Unified School District’s Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy has been named a 2023 recipient of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award.

One of 19 schools to receive the honor, Los Berros will be celebrated at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February.

Los Berros received the award as a result of its high-quality arts curriculum and instruction and assessment; high-quality professional learning for staff who are responsible for providing arts learning; and access to high-quality, culturally responsive arts instruction for all students, including English learners, special education students, and other special populations.

Los Berros serves 435 students in grades PK-6, and provides dedicated and integrated arts instruction within each of the five art domains: dance, theater, visual art, media art, and music.

“We are honored to receive the Exemplary Arts Education Award,” said Principal Megan Evans. “This award affirms the hard work of all of our staff, who work together to provide a dynamic learning environment for each of our students.

“We are proud of our inclusive environment and the access our students have to visual and performing arts experiences every day.”

“Congratulations to the Los Berros staff for this Honor that recognizes their incredible commitment to high-quality arts instruction, which can have significant positive effects on a student’s academic and personal life,” said Clara Finneran, superintendent of Lompoc Unified.

“We are proud of the arts instruction throughout our district, and thank our arts educators who impact students and school and district climate positively on a daily basis,” she said.