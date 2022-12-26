Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting odds for NFL Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chargers are -290 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Rams are +240.

The over/under for the game is set at 41 points.

The Rams are coming off a 51-14 win against the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers played the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 17 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch:NFL Week 17 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings Week 17:Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers surge with victories

NFL playoff picture Week 17:Bills, Chiefs, Bengals in fight for No. 1 AFC postseason seed

Report: ‘Miserable’ Kingsbury could resign from Cards Somers: Cardinals’ 2022 season Ranks first in this category Christmas TV viewing: NBA, NFL highlight what to watch How NBA Christmas Day games became must-see TV Cardinals to face Tom Brady, Bucs in home finale

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.