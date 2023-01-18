Los Angeles Rams Address Key Areas of Need in Latest NFL Mock

There is no denying that the Los Angeles Rams have plenty of areas of need to fill this offseason. After all, when you go 5-12, you’re going to have plenty of holes to fix.

One glaring area of ​​need for the Rams is the outside linebacker position, a position that is thin. They do have Leonard Floyd, but there is a definite lack of talent after Floyd is on the depth chart.

How they can address this need, though, isn’t easy as they don’t have an abundance of draft picks or cap space. However, Dane Brugler of The Athletic did a two-round mock and addressed the Rams’ need for an outside linebacker.

In his mock, the Rams drafted Georgia’s Nolan Smith with their No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

Smith, coming in at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, is slightly undersized at the edge position compared to Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins, who are all 6-foot-5. While he is undersized, comparatively speaking, Smith does fit well as a 3-4 edge rusher in the Rams’ scheme.

He had a productive four-year career at Georgia, recording 12.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 38 games. In his last season, he recorded seven tackles for loss and three sacks, helping bolster one of the best defenses in college football.

If the Rams do address the outside linebacker need in the draft, don’t be surprised if Smith trades his red and black for the Rams’ blue and gold come April.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your LA RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest is Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more LA Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page