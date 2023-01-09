Los Angeles Rams’ 2023 NFL regular season opponents finalized

The Rams’ 2023 regular season opponents have been finalized.

In addition to its usual slate of NFC West games, the Rams will host the Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Browns and Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Factor in road trips to take on the Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Ravens, Bengals and Colts, and the Rams are slated to face seven playoff-qualifying teams from 2022. And for what it’s worth, the Packers and Steelers both narrowly missed out on the Playoffs due to the outcomes of Week 18.

After having an extra home game in 2022, the Rams are back to having an extra road game in 2023 as part of the NFL’s 17-game schedule formula. That additional road game is the trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is the full list of Rams opponents, and where the matchups will take place, presented by Hilton. Preseason opponents will be announced during the offseason. The full 2023 schedule, including dates and times of the games, will be announced in mid-May.

