Los Angeles Makes A Roster Move On Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling right now and following their 112-98 loss on the road against the Miami Heat, Los Angeles now finds themselves 14-21 on the season.

Who knows what this team will look like by the end of the season, but on Thursday, the Lakers made a roster move by sending Rookie guard Max Christie back to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.

Christie, 19, has played in a total of 19 games this season for the Lakers, but he really hasn’t played much other than in a “mop-up role” late in games when they have already been decided.

