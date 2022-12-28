Los Angeles Lakers Win Against Orlando Magic

1. MAGIC HUMBLE IN LOSS VS. LAKERS

“The Magic simply failed to get in a rhythm and could not capitalize on the team’s size advantage at any point during the game.

“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook led the way and their experience made a difference against the young Magic squad. James led all scorers with 28, while Westbrook recorded his signature triple-double off the bench.”

2. MAGIC POWER RANKINGS

“The longer the Magic continue to keep winning, the more it seems like this recent stretch of winning isn’t a fluke. The team held the worst record in the league at the start of the six-game win streak, but the Magic is making up for the hole it dug earlier in the season.”

.

