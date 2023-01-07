Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Bring In A 4x NBA All-Star For A Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a 17-21 record in 38 games.

However, they came into Friday’s Matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on a three-game winning streak.

One of the reasons for their struggles has been injuries (eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis has missed the last ten games).

It’s Friday morning, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the Lakers are “expected” to bring in DeMarcus Cousins ​​for a workout next week.

