Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-19) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (12-16) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena. The Matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-DC.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Wizards

The 115.4 points per game the Lakers record are only 1.9 more points than the Wizards allow (113.5).

Los Angeles has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Washington is 10-9 when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Wizards score 5.9 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Lakers give up (116.3).

When it scores more than 116.3 points, Washington is 4-5.

Los Angeles is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Lakers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 11-5 overall.

The Wizards have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Washington is 7-11 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis accumulates 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, with 2.6 assists.

Russell Westbrook contributes with 6.1 boards and 7.6 assists per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get 2.0 three-pointers per game out of Lonnie Walker IV.

Davis racks up 1.3 steals and swats 2.1 shots per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis scores 22.4 points per game, while also collecting 8.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists per game.

Monte Morris also adds 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma averages 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Porzingis records 1.5 blocks per game, while Jordan Goodwin averages 1.3 steals per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Raptors L 126-113 Away 12/9/2022 76ers L 133-122 Away 12/11/2022 Pistons W 124-117 Away 12/13/2022 Celtics L 122-118 Mold 12/16/2022 Nuggets W 126-108 Mold 12/18/2022 Wizards – Mold 12/19/2022 Sun – Away 12/21/2022 Kings – Away 12/23/2022 Hornets – Mold 12/25/2022 Mavericks – Away 12/27/2022 Magic – Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2022 Pacers L 121-111 Away 12/10/2022 Clippers L 114-107 Mold 12/12/2022 Nets L 112-100 Mold 12/14/2022 Nuggets L 141-128 Away 12/17/2022 Clippers L 102-93 Away 12/18/2022 Lakers – Away 12/20/2022 Sun – Away 12/22/2022 Jazz – Away 12/23/2022 Kings – Away 12/27/2022 76ers – Mold 12/28/2022 Sun – Mold

