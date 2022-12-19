Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-19) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (12-16) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena. The Matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-DC. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

