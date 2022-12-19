Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Washington Wizards (11-19) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (12-16) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena. The Matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-DC. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Wizards
- The 115.4 points per game the Lakers record are only 1.9 more points than the Wizards allow (113.5).
- Los Angeles has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.
- Washington is 10-9 when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Wizards score 5.9 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Lakers give up (116.3).
- When it scores more than 116.3 points, Washington is 4-5.
- Los Angeles is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 11-5 overall.
- The Wizards have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Washington is 7-11 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis accumulates 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, with 2.6 assists.
- Russell Westbrook contributes with 6.1 boards and 7.6 assists per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get 2.0 three-pointers per game out of Lonnie Walker IV.
- Davis racks up 1.3 steals and swats 2.1 shots per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis scores 22.4 points per game, while also collecting 8.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists per game.
- Monte Morris also adds 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma averages 2.5 three-pointers per game.
- Porzingis records 1.5 blocks per game, while Jordan Goodwin averages 1.3 steals per game.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Raptors
|
L 126-113
|
Away
|
12/9/2022
|
76ers
|
L 133-122
|
Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 124-117
|
Away
|
12/13/2022
|
Celtics
|
L 122-118
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 126-108
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 121-111
|
Away
|
12/10/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 114-107
|
Mold
|
12/12/2022
|
Nets
|
L 112-100
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 141-128
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 102-93
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
