Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The San Antonio Spurs (14-33) will look to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-26) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button