Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (14-33) will look to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-26) on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Lakers score 117.1 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 122 the Spurs allow.

Los Angeles has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 122 points.

San Antonio is 11-7 when giving up fewer than 117.1 points.

The Spurs’ 113.1 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 118.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 6-8 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Los Angeles has a 9-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.1 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 50.9% of shots the Spurs’ opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 50.9% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.

The Spurs have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

San Antonio is 10-15 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James puts up 30.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, with 6.9 assists.

Russell Westbrook averages 15.9 points per game and adds 6.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers get 2.1 three-pointers per game out of James.

Westbrook averages one steal per game, while Anthony Davis has 2.1 blocks per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson scores 21.5 points per game, while also pulling down 4.9 rebounds and averaging 2.6 assists per game.

Tre Jones also contributes 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, with Jakob Poeltl adding 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Johnson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.

Poeltl records 1.2 blocks per game, and Jones averages 1.3 steals per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/16/2023 Rockets W 140-132 Mold 1/18/2023 Kings L 116-111 Mold 1/20/2023 Grizzlies W 122-121 Mold 1/22/2023 Trail Blazers W 121-112 Away 1/24/2023 Clippers L 133-115 Mold 1/25/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/28/2023 Celtics – Away 1/30/2023 Nets – Away 1/31/2023 Knicks – Away 2/2/2023 Pacers – Away 2/4/2023 Pelicans – Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2023 Warriors L 144-113 Mold 1/15/2023 Kings L 132-119 Mold 1/17/2023 Nets W 106-98 Mold 1/20/2023 Clippers L 131-126 Mold 1/23/2023 Trail Blazers L 147-127 Away 1/25/2023 Lakers – Away 1/26/2023 Clippers – Away 1/28/2023 Sun – Mold 1/30/2023 Wizards – Mold 2/1/2023 Kings – Mold 2/3/2023 76ers – Mold

