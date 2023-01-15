Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers 1/15/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to the crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in NBA action.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in pretty good form as they’ve won six of their last eight games overall and they will be eager to stay hot after outlasting the Jazz in a 118-117 road win last night. James Harden led the team with 31 points and 11 assists on 11 of 19 shooting, Joel Embiid added 30 points while Tyrese Maxey chipped in with 21 points. As a team, the 76ers shot 44 percent from the field and 17 of 39 from the 3-point line as they stormed out of the Gates with 41 points in the first quarter to build a 20-point lead, but they never put the Jazz away and were somewhat lucky to escape with the win thanks to Embiid who made the game-winning free throw with 56 seconds left on the clock.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in decent shape as they’ve won six of their last nine games overall, but they will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat here after coming up short against the Mavericks in a heartbreaking 119-115 double overtime loss is Thursday. Russell Westbrook led the team with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, LeBron James added 24 points with 16 rebounds and nine assists while Wenyen Gabriel chipped in with 14 points with seven rebounds and two blocks off the bench. As a team, the Lakers shot just 39 percent from the field and 10 of 41 from the 3-point line which could’ve been good enough to get the win against most teams, but the Mavericks had Luka Doncic who drained two clutch 3- pointers to Steal the game from the Lakers. Dennis Schroder had a night to forget as he scored just seven points on three of 13 shooting.

Looking at the betting trends, the 76ers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played on zero days rest and 7-0 ATS in their last seven Sunday games. The Lakers are 7-19-1 ATS in their last 27 games against a team with a winning record and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Head to head, the 76ers are 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings overall and the 76ers are 9-4 ATS in the last 13 meetings in Los Angeles.

The 76ers will likely be missing Tobias Harris once again after he sat out last night, while the Lakers are still missing Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves while Patrick Beverley is questionable. The 76ers come into this one as the team in better form and they are a solid 6-1 ATS in their last seven games playing on zero days rest, so I’ll back the more consistent 76ers to get the win and cover over the Lakers .