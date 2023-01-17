Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (10-33) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 16, 2023. The Rockets have lost 10 games in a row. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

  • The Lakers score just 0.5 fewer points per game (116.5) than the Rockets give up (117).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 117 points, it is 16-4.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 116.5 points, it is 5-12.
  • The Rockets’ 109.1 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 117.7 the Lakers allow.
  • When it scores more than 117.7 points, Houston is 6-2.
  • Los Angeles’ record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Lakers make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 18-9 overall.
  • The Rockets’ 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Houston is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

