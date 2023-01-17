Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (10-33) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 16, 2023. The Rockets have lost 10 games in a row. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers score just 0.5 fewer points per game (116.5) than the Rockets give up (117).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117 points, it is 16-4.

When Houston allows fewer than 116.5 points, it is 5-12.

The Rockets’ 109.1 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 117.7 the Lakers allow.

When it scores more than 117.7 points, Houston is 6-2.

Los Angeles’ record is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.1 points.

The Lakers make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 18-9 overall.

The Rockets’ 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (47.4%).

Houston is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Lakers this season is LeBron James (among active players), who averages 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Anthony Davis adds 27.4 points, 2.6 assists and 12.1 rebounds per outing. Russell Westbrook puts up 15.6 points, 7.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers get 2.1 three-pointers per game out of Lonnie Walker IV.

Westbrook averages one steal per game, while Davis swats 2.1 shots per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jalen Green averages 21.5 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. also contributes 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, with Alperen Sengun adding 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and three assists per game.

Green is the top shooter from deep for the Rockets (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.

Porter averages 1.3 steals per game, and Jabari Smith Jr. notches one block per game.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2023 Hawks W 130-114 Mold 1/7/2023 Kings W 136-134 Away 1/9/2023 Nuggets L 122-109 Away 1/12/2023 Mavericks L 119-115 Mold 1/15/2023 76ers L 113-112 Mold 1/16/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/18/2023 Kings – Mold 1/20/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/22/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/24/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/25/2023 Spurs – Mold

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2023 Jazz L 131-114 Mold 1/8/2023 Timberwolves L 104-96 Mold 1/11/2023 Kings L 135-115 Away 1/13/2023 Kings L 139-114 Away 1/15/2023 Clippers L 121-100 Away 1/16/2023 Lakers – Away 1/18/2023 Hornets – Mold 1/21/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/23/2023 Timberwolves – Mold 1/25/2023 Wizards – Mold 1/26/2023 Cavaliers – Mold

